Ryan Tubridy drops hints about this year’s Late Late Toy Show theme

Fans have already guessed the Wizard of Oz and Peter Pan

Ryan Tubridy has dropped some hints about this year’s Late Late Toy Show theme.

Taking to his Instagram Story on Tuesday, the RTÉ star shared a photo of himself standing on a yellow table during Toy Show rehearsals.

Speaking on his RTÉ Radio 1 show today, Ryan said people have guessed the theme could be the Wizard of Oz since seeing the photo.

Reading out a text from a listener, he said: “‘Saw your insta post yesterday, my guess is the Wizard Of Oz simply because you have used the term, ‘see behind the curtain’ a number of times on the radio recently. I had my suspicions long before yesterday’s post’ says Dee.”

Refusing to give anything away, Ryan teased: “Yeah maybe. Maybe not. I don’t know.”

The Late Late Show host also revealed some people had guessed Peter Pan from the way he was standing in the photo, and others believe it could be a Minions-themed show.

“We were told people were guessing the Minions and because of my post, I’m standing on a table a lot of people think it might be Peter Pan,” he said.

“Yeah maybe. Maybe it’s the Minions. I don’t know.”

This year’s Late Late Toy Show will be filmed without a studio audience, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Back in August, Ryan said: “I think, without question, that it will be the most important Toy Shows that we’ve ever done – for obvious reasons.”

“The kids have been so good. They’ve had the weirdest year of their lives and it is absolutely up to us to make the sun shine for them again. We are determined and excited.”

“We’re operating at the moment with the view that everything will be social distanced. Everything is, as we know it now, in terms of Covid rules.”

“I don’t anticipate that changing between now and Christmas to be quite honest. I don’t see some kind of miraculous move towards people gathering. We made a decision quite early on that there will be no audience.”

“My feeling was: ‘If people watching can’t meet up, then why the hell should we?'” he asked.

“There was talk of many a small number gathering and I said that I didn’t like that. I just think it’s all or nothing, so when the people at home can gather – we’ll gather too. Until then, I’m just going to talk to the empty seats.”

“It’s a strange place to be, but I’m used to it now. It’s changed everything. It’s changed things for the better – kids all around the world can audition online now which allows them to participate.”

“It’s going to be a radically different type of Toy Show. The opening of the Toy Show is going to be radically different. My character is radically different. The song is radically different… this is going to be a Toy Show like no other.”

Ryan continued: “We’ll still do a big number, it’s just going to be a little more Covid aware. It won’t be tiny, but it will be careful.”

“We’re watching how the world has recalibrated and saying ‘Well, what can we do? How can you make the most bonkers show in the world Covid-friendly?’ And that’s our job.”

“The idea of doing a Toy Show with no audience is very daunting because you feed off of that,” he admitted, “But I feel quite supported by the public and their patience and that’ll help fuel the madness.”

On this week’s episode of #GossChats, Goss.ie Founder Alexandra Ryan chats to Jackie Fox – who lost her daughter Nicole to suicide after being cyber bullied.

Jackie talks about her fight to get Coco’s Law brought into legislation in Ireland – a new law that will make online bullying a criminal offence.

WARNING – episode contains discussion about self-harming and suicide. If this interview affects you in any way please contact Pieta House.

Please free call the Pieta House 24-hour helpline on 1800 247 247. You can also contact the helpline by text – text HELP to 51444.