Ryan Tubridy confirms he’s taking a break from his RTÉ radio show

The presenter will take time off after Friday night's Late Late Show

Ryan Tubridy has confirmed he’s taking a break from his RTÉ radio show.

The popular presenter will host the last Late Late Show of the season on Friday, and will then be taking a couple of weeks off work.

Speaking to his listeners on Radio 1, the broadcaster said: “I’m not going to lie to you, I’m kinda running out of gas, that’s the truth of it.”

“I’ve got to get to Friday, which is the last Late Late Show of the season. Then I’ll be off for a couple of weeks to regroup.”

“You’d think you’d know these things when you do them every day but, like everyone, it’s been a good old run, but I had to double-check to see what day it was and what the text number is – yeah, yeah, that’s it.”

“You’d think you’d know these things when you do them every day but you’re running to get there,” he added.

The line-up for the final Late Late Show of the season is expected to be released later this week.