Ryan Tubridy confirms first guests for the next episode of The Late Late Show

Ryan Tubridy has confirmed the first guests for the next episode of The Late Late Show.

The popular RTÉ talk show will return to our screens on Friday, October 28.

Host Ryan has revealed that boxing champion Kellie Harrington will be on the show, ahead of the release her memoir ‘Kellie’.

Supervet star Noel Fitzpatrick will also join Ryan on Friday night’s show.

His new book, ‘Beyond Supervet: How Animals Make Us the Best We Can Be’, is also published this week.

More guests will be announced in the coming days.

The Late Late Show airs on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player on Fridays at 9:35pm.