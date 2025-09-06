Ryan Tubridy breaks his silence on his ‘wonderful’ return to Irish television

Ryan Tubridy has broken his silence on his “wonderful” return to Irish television.

After Virgin Media confirmed his upcoming appearance in the Irish version of The Assembly, hosted by Muireann O’Connell, the presenter took to social media to share his experience on the show.

Posting a photo from the set of him hugging an unknown woman, he wrote: “I recently recorded an episode of The Assembly.”

“It’s an extraordinary idea whereby a panel of 30 neurodivergent interviewers hit me up with the most interesting, poignant, unexpected questions about my career, life and Elvis Presley,” he continued.

“President Macron was a guest on the French version. David Tennant and Michael Sheen were guests on the UK series.

“It was one of the most wonderful experiences l’ve had on television and the interviewers were among the most insightful l’ve ever encountered. It’ll be broadcast on Virgin Media in January,” he added.

It was first reported earlier this month that the 52-year-old could be preparing to return to Irish TV after his last time hosting the Late Late Show in May 2023.

The 52-year-old is currently working on Virgin Radio in the UK and has taken some time away from being in front of the camera.

However, Ryan will return as a guest on The Assembly in January.

Each episode sees an A-list guest face a fearless panel of neurodivergent interviewers.

Armed with sharp wit, unfiltered curiosity, and zero interest in playing it safe, this crew rips up the rulebook on celebrity interviews.

With facilitator Muireann O’Connell in their corner, they’re ready to grill some of Ireland’s most well-known faces, and first up is Ryan Tubridy, followed by Joanne McNally.

The show is originally a French idea and was brought over to the UK by the BBC.

In the French show, President Emmanuel Macron was one of the interviewees, and in the UK version of the series, Michael Sheen and Danny Dyer sat down for a chat.

The news comes shortly after it was announced that the TV host had returned a sizeable payment he received from RTÉ, following extended public debate on the issue.

In a statement issued on behalf of Ryan, he said: “Earlier today, I made a payment of €150,000 to RTÉ.”

“I made this payment through my solicitor, without any discussions with RTE – or with anyone acting on their behalf – and without condition.”

“I have said on various occasions that I intended to make this payment and I’m happy to have been able to do so today,” he added.

Back in May, it was reported that the presenter was open to returning the funds but wished to see other matters with RTÉ resolved beforehand.

At the heart of those concerns was data relating to both Ryan and his agent, Noel Kelly.

The €150,000 in question was linked to a contentious agreement from 2020, under which Ryan was to receive €225,000 over three years for attending three corporate events on behalf of The Late Late Show sponsor, Renault.

These payments were not disclosed in RTÉ’s published list of presenter salaries, sparking a national outcry once they came to light.

In a statement also released at the time, RTÉ said it received the payment via the radio host’s solicitor.

It read: “RTÉ welcomes the payment and would like to thank Ryan Tubridy for making it.”

However, Chair of the Oireachtas Committee on Media Alan Kelly has stated that Ryan’s repayment “does not bring an end to the issues in RTÉ.”

Although the Labour Party TD welcomed the Virgin Radio host’s decision to “finally repay” the €150,000, he said issues are still present regarding RTÉ’s “governance” and “transparency”.

“We need to ensure that in the future our broadcaster is fit for purpose,” he added.