Ryan Tubridy assures worried children that Late Late Toy Show is ‘100% happening’

Ryan Tubridy has assured worried children that The Late Late Toy Show is “100% happening”.

The highly anticipated show is set to return on November 27, and for the first time, there will be no studio audience – as it would be impossible to manage social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

As case numbers continue to surge, there has been a lot of uncertainty as to whether or not the country will go into another lockdown – with one RTÉ Radio One listener telling Ryan this morning that their nine-year-old was “very worried” about what that meant for the show.

“You’ve got to tell her that this is 100% happening,” Ryan told the mother.

“Me and all my friends, and not to mention a few elves, have been working pretty hard,” he explained.

“And as soon as I finish the show today, I’ll be going out to do more work on it. And I’ll be doing it tomorrow, and I’ll be doing it the next day, and I’ll be doing it pretty much every day until the end of November.

“We know, now more than ever, that the kids of Ireland, who have been so good, deserve a night like no other. So we’re putting more effort and more love into this thing than you can imagine. So, is that a ‘yes’? That’s a ‘yes’.”

“Now, if you’re going to ask me for details about how it’s all going to work – that’s for another day,” the presenter added.

“But like I said before, if I’m standing there on my own doing a jigsaw, there will be a Toy Show this year. So fear not, and we look forward to it immensely.”