Ryan Tubridy announces scheduling change ahead of tonight’s Late Late Show

Ryan Tubridy has announced a scheduling change ahead of tonight’s episode of The Late Late Show.

RTÉ’s flagship could potentially be delayed depending on US President Joe Biden’s address at St Muredach’s Cathedral in Ballina, Co. Mayo tonight.

The father-of-four’s speech is expecting to begin at 9pm, and will be broadcast live on RTÉ One.

According to Ryan, the start time of The Late Late Show could be pushed back tonight if President Biden is delayed giving his speech.

The broadcaster, who was in attendance at the Dáil on Thursday when the 80-year-old addressed the Oireachtas, revealed that President Biden liked to take his time to pause, greet people and shake hands.

Ryan said: “I said him in Leinster House yesterday, we waited two and a half hours until he showed up. It was worth it, but you wait a lot cause he wants to shake every hand along the way.”

“So, we don’t know when the hand shaking ends and The Late Late Show begins, so standby, keep an eye on the coverage, then we’ll be there afterwards like a sorbet or dessert!”

On tonight’s show Ryan will chat with Emmy-winning comedian and actor Bob Odenkirk on how playing a dodgy but loveable lawyer in Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul saved him in more ways than one.

He will also discuss becoming an unlikely action star in his late 50s, and why Ireland’s own Dave Allen inspired him to pursue a career in comedy.

Award-winning, multi-platinum singer/songwriter Hozier will drop by for a world-exclusive performance of two new brand-new songs.

The Wicklow man will discuss his brand-new EP Eat Your Young, how he celebrated 10 years since the release of Take Me to Church and reveals his plans for a busy summer ahead of touring.

Author, broadcaster, and podcaster Stefanie Preissner will talk about her difficult path to motherhood, how being a parent is the hardest thing she has done and why she wants autism acceptance rather than awareness. She is also working on three new projects.

Ryan will speak with Maurice and Kandice Barron about their daughter Ava, a cancer survivor. The family were referenced by US President Joe Biden in both his State of the Union and his St Patrick’s Day addresses.

Plus, there will be music from a six-piece folk trad band from Co Fermanagh, The Tumbling Paddies.