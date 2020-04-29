Ryan Tubridy admits ‘it only feels like six months’ since his ‘mentor’ Gerry Ryan died

Ryan Tubridy admits ‘it only feels like six months’ since his ‘mentor’...

Ryan Tubridy has admitted “it only feels like six months” since his “mentor” and RTÉ colleague Gerry Ryan passed away.

Tomorrow marks the tenth anniversary of the radio presenter’s sudden death back in 2010.

Ryan expressed that he still misses Gerry desperately in RTÉ, as do all his other colleagues.

“I think about Gerry all of the time,” he told RSVP Live. “He was a mentor and a friend.”

“Whenever I see pictures or footage of him, it always reminds me of how much he still means to me.”

The Late Late Show host said the milestone anniversary has been made even harder due to the recent passing of RTÉ legends – including Gay Byrne, Marian Finucane and Larry Gogan.

“It feels like it happened six months ago, I miss him every time I think of him, which is a lot,” he revealed.

“Even this season with Gay, Marian and Larry gone, it makes it even worse.”

“It is a very tricky one for everyone but we will remember him well on radio and television. We all miss him desperately.”

The news comes after Gerry’s daughter Lottie opened up about his sudden death on Brian Dowling’s podcast.

