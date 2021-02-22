Ryan Tubridy admits he sometimes wonders if lockdown ‘is ever going to end’

Ryan Tubridy admits he sometimes wonders if lockdown ‘is ever going to...

Ryan Tubridy has admitted he sometimes wonders if lockdown “is ever going to end”.

Speaking on his Radio 1 show this morning, the Irish presenter revealed he related to listeners who were struggling with looming extended lockdown.

He said: “Remember when we had our first lockdown and we were thinking if it’s like this we’ll be grand, but now we’re all living on our nerves wondering if it’s ever going to end.”

“But at least it was sunny. There was a lot of goodness meteorologically at least.”

The 47-year-old admitted going on walks was helping him get through the lockdown, but that he was met by bad weather while walking on Saturday.

“I made the fatal error – well it wasn’t fatal, I’m still here. But I made the mistake of going for a walk on Saturday afternoon,” he explained.

“There’s only so much you can take of being in the house – you have to leave the house in my head. To leave the house and replace one set of walls with a metal set of walls with the car isn’t the answer – I want fresh air.”

“So I went out and it looked like a bit of a drizzle but I said it would be fine. As I was going down people were coming back telling me ‘Don’t do it! You might never return!’ I know I’m skinny but I can throw a few stones in my pockets.”

“It’s only a walk! It’s not like I was hopping on the Titanic. But they were right… I couldn’t have been happier to get home back to the four walls again.”

“Then yesterday I woke up to this beautiful Spring. If it’s a sign of things to come with the weather then there’s hope on the horizon,” the RTÉ star added.