Ryan Tubridy admits he didn’t anticipate third wave of Covid cases

Ryan Tubridy has admitted he didn’t anticipate Ireland’s third wave of Covid-19 cases, which has sparked another national lockdown.

After taking time off over Christmas, the broadcaster returned to his RTÉ Radio 1 show this morning, where he addressed the rise of coronavirus cases across the country.

Ryan confessed: “I didn’t see this coming. I thought I was Covid clever about all of these things…”

“But I really didn’t see the numbers we’re looking at at the moment.”

“I didn’t see the fear we’re looking at at the moment. And I didn’t get a sense of how difficult it was going to be for everybody,” he continued.

“I just think for a lot of people hope is running out, and strength of character is running out. And money is running out. And I think that’s not an easy one for people.”

“They’re feeling a little at the end of the rope, and wondering: is this thing ever going to end?”

Offering a message of hope, the RTÉ star added: “The good news is of course it is. But it’s just going to take a lot longer than we expected.”