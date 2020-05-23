Ryan Tubridy addresses whether The Late Late Toy Show will go ahead this year

People are concerned the show will be cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic

Ryan Tubridy addresses whether The Late Late Toy Show will go ahead...

Ryan Tubridy has confirmed The Late Late Toy Show will be “bigger than ever” this year, despite concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking on his RTÉ Radio 1 show, the broadcaster promised the show will be “extra special” – in a Coronavirus-friendly manner.

“We’re thinking about where we’re going to go and what we’re going to do. And wow, we have big plans,” he admitted.

“It’s going to be as big, if not bigger, than ever because it’s going to be extra special.”

“Because we have lots of people to be minding and to be loving and to be looking after this Christmas…”

“So we’re going to go all out and make it a very COVID-friendly Toy Show for everybody… because I think there’s going to be at that point of the year a need for a lot of love in the world, and that’s where we’re going to be going with it,” he explained.

The news comes after Ryan opened up about his retirement plans, and revealed his desire to move to Connemara.

Business woman, model and influencer Holly Carpenter is this week’s guest on #GossChats.

The Dublin star talks everything from dating during lockdown, re-discovering herself during the pandemic, and how she deals with online trolling.

#GossChats is sponsored by top aesthetic clinic Haus of JeJuve.

Business woman, model and influencer Holly Carpenter is this week’s guest on #GossChats.

The Dublin star talks everything from dating during lockdown, re-discovering herself during the pandemic, and how she deals with online trolling.

#GossChats is sponsored by top aesthetic clinic Haus of JeJuve.