The presenter had the BEST reaction

Ryan Tubridy addresses iconic Toy Show moment which saw him accidentally curse

Ryan Tubridy has finally addressed his accidental F-bomb on Friday night’s Late Late Toy Show.

The popular presenter hosted one of the most memorable Toy Shows in Irish history, bringing joy and tears to homes across the nation.

From surprise celebrity appearances to superstar kids stealing our hearts, the show was filled with special moments.

However, one moment in particular created quite the reaction on social media, after viewers were convinced Ryan cursed live on TV.

Did Ryan just drop the F bomb? 🤣 #LateLateToyShow pic.twitter.com/GxFj7Kwc01 — Ian Begley (@IanBegley_) November 27, 2020

That moment when you realise you just said 'ah fuck' infront of a few 100k+ kids.#LateLateToyShow pic.twitter.com/ZtPEHHmetB — Caolán Mc Aree (@Caolanmcaree) November 27, 2020

While pouring himself a glass of Fanta Orange during the show, Ryan’s drink fizzed up and spilled on the table, which caused the slip of the tongue.

Taking to his Instagram Stories today, the father-of-two shared a photo from the iconic moment, writing: “Yeah so…eh, about this moment.”

“I’m just going to stick with Club Orange from now on. #shoplocal,” he added.