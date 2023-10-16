Ryan McShane confirms new romance after Thalia Heffernan split

Dancing With The Stars professional dancer Ryan McShane has confirmed his new relationship, after splitting from model Thalia Heffernan earlier this year.

The former couple met while filming Dancing With The Stars back in 2017.

They secretly called it quits back in January, after struggling to make their long-distance relationship work when Thalia moved to New York after signing with top modelling agency IMG.

Ryan has since confirmed he is now dating Polish beauty Sylwia Matuszewska.

The 38-year-old told The Sunday World: “I’m really happy.”

It appears that Ryan met his current girlfriend through mutual friends up North as Sylwia is based in Down, while Ryan hails from Armagh.

The couple have enjoyed a series of romantic getaways including a recent trip to Morocco as well as in the scenic city of Gdansk in northern Poland.

Sylwia hails from a town near Lublin in the southeast of the country.

It comes after Thalia revealed she’s moved back to Dublin, after leaving IMG Models.

The Dubliner confirmed the news on her Instagram Stories recently, as she thanked her followers for their kind messages following her recent appearance on Georgie Crawford’s The Good Glow podcast.

The 28-year-old said: “I have decided that I am moving back home to Dublin.”

“Don’t get me wrong, New York was such an incredible experience and I loved it and I made the most amazing friends and I did the most amazing things and I’ve memories that are going to last me a lifetime.”

“I’m going to miss so much of it and so many people and so many things, but to be totally honest my move over there for the past year has really taken a toll on me and I’ve neglected myself to be honest, both mentally and physically I haven’t been well.”

Thalia revealed she didn’t realise the extent of things until she came home to Ireland, and she has since decided to stay and “prioritize” herself.

Thalia has since moved in with her best friend, singer Erica Cody.