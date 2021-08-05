Ryan Andrews opens up about starting a family with longterm love Michaela O’Neill

The couple moved in together last year

Ryan Andrews has opened up about starting a family with his longterm love Michaela O’Neill.

The couple, who have been together for 12 years, bought their first home last year – where they hope to raise their kids someday.

Speaking to VIP magazine, the Fair City star said: “We’ve been together since we were about 15, and met each other when we were 11 but this is our first time living together.”

The actor continued: “We’ve always been around each other. We’ve never spent a day apart. If you can go on holidays and there’s no trouble, you know you can live together.”

“Our relationship has grown so much since moving in together.”

The couple are now discussing their plans to start a family, and Ryan laughed: “Michaela wants about six kids.”

He continued: “We love children; we teach kids, Michaela has loads of nieces and nephews and we love them.”

“Having the house, we’re setting up our life for the future. It’s not going to happen any time soon, but starting a family is definitely on the cards.”

The couple announced that they had bought their first house in September 2020.

At the time, they shared a sweet snap standing outside their gorgeous new home, alongside the caption: “We said yes to the address.”

