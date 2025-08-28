Rugby star couple Nichola Fryday and Stuart Townsend share stunning snaps from their wedding day

Former Irish rugby captain Nichola Fryday has shared some never-before-seen images from her wedding on social media.

The post comes two months after she and fellow pro player Stuart Townsend took their nuptials on the grounds of Glasson Lakehouse back in July.

She simply captioned the collection: “Two months since the most special day.”

The athlete had previously uploaded a video of the lavish yet classy soiree to her instagram, which gave us a first glimpse at the celebrations.

The recently added still images did not disappoint, featuring, to public delight, their dog.

The canine was all kitted out for the occasion, sporting a dickie bow.

The latest additions also showed the newlyweds enjoying a Guinness surrounded by friends and family.

The couple were together for several years prior to tying the knot.

They even played for the same UK team Exeter Chiefs for a period of time.

The two announced their engagement last year with: “The boy i’d like to couple with is,” clearly a Love Island fan.

Before retiring in 2023, the now married woman earned 34 caps for her Ireland.

Reflecting on her time with the team, Nichola said: “My time representing my country has been full of highs and lows personally and as a collective.”

“If back in 2015 you had told me when I first picked up a rugby ball in Tullamore RFC I would one day represent my country 34 times and captain the team for two seasons I wouldn’t have believed you.”