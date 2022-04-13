RTS Ireland Television Awards 2022: The full list of winners

The winners of the RTS Ireland Television Awards were announced on Tuesday evening at a special event in Dublin’s RDS Concert Hall.

Hosted by Blaithnaid Treacy with Nuala Carey, with special guests Villagers and Oliver Callan, and produced by RTÉ, a range of small screen stars gathered with almost 400 industry representatives on to celebrate excellence in Irish television over the last year.

Speaking at the announcement of this year’s winners, RTS Ireland Awards Chairperson Niall Cogley said: “Tonight’s winners are testament to an industry that is at the top its game creatively.”

He continued: “Among the nominees we saw inspiring local drama, incisive national news, exceptional Irish-langauge, sport and children’s content, and great factual and entertainment content made by Irish-based producers and broadcasters for Irish audiences.”

“Among the winners, tonight we have seen the crowning of the best of these, chosen by a jury of peers from over 100 entries. We are gratified by the enthusiastic participation of so many talented Irish individuals and organisations, who have embraced this Gradaim/RTS Ireland Television Awards event again this year.”

“We were especially excited to finally gather together again as television professionals to pay tribute to the very best Irish television performers producers and contributors.”

Check out the full list of winners below:

BEST DRAMA | with thanks to Screen Ireland

Dalgliesh – New Pictures Ltd [Channel 5]

Hidden Assets – Saffron Moon [RTÉ]

WINNER Smother – Treasure Entertainment Ltd / BBC Studios [RTÉ]

BEST ENTERTAINMENT | with thanks to Piranha Bar

BOWIE: Starman with the RTÉ Concert Orchestra [RTÉ]

WINNER Ireland’s Fittest Family – Animo TV, Kite Entertainment Ltd [RTÉ] 3. Last Singer Standing – ShinAwiL [RTÉ]

Special Forces – Ultimate Hell Week – Motive Television [RTÉ]

The Deirdre O’Kane Show – Kite Entertainment Ltd [SKY]

BEST FACTUAL SERIES | with thanks to Egg Post Production

MISNEACH – Midas Productions [TG4]

Murder at the Cottage: The Search for Justice for Sophie – Hell’s Kitchen, Dare Films in association with Sky Studios [SKY]

RTÉ Investigates – Who Am I? The story of Ireland’s Illegal Adoptions [RTÉ]

The Case I Can’t Forget – Rare Television Ireland Ltd and Green Inc Film and TV Ltd [RTÉ]

WINNER The Killing of Fr. Niall Molloy – Flawless Films [RTÉ]

BEST FACTUAL SINGLE | with thanks to Nemeton TV

Keelin Shanley: Faraway, Still Close – Scratch Films Ltd. [RTÉ]

Let the Rest of the World Go By – Angelo Films / Ponder [RTÉ]

Síle Seoige: Deireadh Tochta – TYRONE PRODUCTIONS [TG4]

The Irish Wedding – Atom Films [RTÉ]

WINNER Tomorrow Is Saturday – GMarsh TV Productions [RTÉ]

BEST SPORT | with thanks to TVM

17 Days in The Crucible – Proposition Films [Eir Sport]

Barney Curley: The Man Who Beat The Bookies – True Films [RTÉ, BBC Northern Ireland]

WINNER Finding Jack Charlton – Noah Media Group, Virgin Media, BBC [Virgin Media Television]

Horizon Tokyo – Brick Films [RTÉ]

Rachael Blackmore: A Grand Year – Fifty-Three Six [RTÉ]

BEST NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS | with thanks to Camerakit.ie 1. Brexit, the protocol and the fallout 2021 [Sky]

Opening Another Year With COVID [Virgin Media Television]

WINNER RTÉ Investigates – Covid 19 The Third Wave [RTÉ]

BEST ANIMATION | with thanks to Windmill Lane

Adam Saves Christmas – Kavaleer Productions [RTÉ]

Bóin agus Beach – Paper Owl Films [RTÉ]

WINNER Dagda’s Harp – Cardel Entertainment [RTÉ]

BEST SPECIALIST FACTUAL | with thanks to Screenscene

An Cuan – Oddboy Media [TG4]

Jack B. Yeats: The Man Who Painted Ireland – Averner Films [RTÉ] 3. My Tribe – Mo Threibh – Mind the Gap Films [RTÉ]

Seán Ó Riada – Mo Sheanathair – Táin Media [TG4]

WINNER Voices of Ireland – Red Shoe [Sky]

BEST CHILDREN’S PROGRAMME | with thanks to IMRO

Critters TV – Turnip + Duck [RTÉ]

WINNER Mo Shaol, Do Shaol – Macalla Teo [TG4]

Na Debs – TicToc Drama – Fibin Media [TG4]

Nova Jones – Friends of Nova – JAM Media [BBC]

Royals Next Door – Ink and Light, Pikkukala Oy, Pikkukala ES & Walking the Dog [RTÉ]

BEST FACTUAL ENTERTAINMENT | with thanks to Ardmore Studios

Eating With The Enemy – Animo TV Productions LTD [Virgin Media Television]

WINNER Gogglebox Ireland – Kite Entertainment Ltd [Virgin Media Television]

Home of The Year – ShinAwiL [RTÉ]

Reeling in the Years 2010-2019 [RTÉ]

The 2 Johnnies Take on – Straywave Media Ltd [RTÉ]

BEST NEWCOMER

Yazmin Seky