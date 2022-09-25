RTÉ’s Today announces exciting changes ahead of 11th season

RTÉ’s Today is set to return for its 11th season on Monday, September 26.

Dáithí Ó’ Sé and Sinead Kennedy will return to host the popular afternoon show on Mondays and Tuesdays, while Maura Derrane will join Dáithí in studio from Wednesday to Friday.

Also returning to the show is James Patrice, who will be roaming the nation and beyond, bringing stories from the four corners of the country.

Bláthnaid Treacy will keep viewers up to date with the latest fashion trends, while Pam Morrissey and Mark Rogers will lead the show’s makeover team.

The show will continue to bring its usual eclectic mix of food, fashion and entertainment.

The best expert advice will be available, be it from dreams to DIY, with delicious recipes from some of the top chefs in the country.

The biggest and brightest stars will be in studio and the news panel will keep viewers up to date with the latest headlines and some of the weird and wonderful happenings from home and abroad.

The much-loved 50/50 quiz is back, but with surprises in store. There will also be brand new competitions and great cash giveaways galore.

The Today Book Club is up and running. The latest new releases will be discussed as well as the classics that readers return to, time and time again.

Irish people are very house proud and this season in ‘Our House,’ home interiors will be a new focus. Maura, Dáithí and Sinead want to hear from those who have recently completed an interiors project or brought a new unusual object home.

What were the ups and downs, the inspiration and the heartbreak? Was there one precious piece that brought the whole place together?

Speaking ahead of Monday’s return, Maura said: “I am so excited for season 11 of Today. It’s such an achievement for the show and for the whole team working on it. We’re looking forward to another great year with loads of audience interaction and great fun as always.”

Sinead said: “I’m delighted to be back in the studio in RTÉ Cork. We’re all really looking forward to the season ahead and hearing from all our viewers. It will be great to meet new studio guests and lots of familiar faces too.”

Dáithí added: “I’m really looking forward to getting back into studio this year and having it feel a bit more normal. We want to bring the fun back into afternoons and Today is a great part of that.”

Season 11 of Today returns to RTÉ One on Monday, September 26. Tune in each weekday afternoon at 3.30pm.