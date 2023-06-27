RTÉ’s Sinéad Hussey admits she feels ‘let down’ over the Ryan Tubridy excess payments scandal

Sinéad Hussey has admitted she feels “let down” by RTÉ over the payment scandal.

The broadcaster’s Midlands Correspondent was one of the staff members in attendance at Tuesday’s protest, which was staged at Donnybrook and attended by over 200 employees.

Last week, it was revealed that Ryan Tubridy’s earnings were publicly understated by €345,000 over the last six years.

The issue was identified during a routine audit of RTÉ’s 2022 accounts, prompting an independent review of the matter.

On Thursday, the RTÉ Board issued an apology over the error, and later Ryan also apologised for not questioning RTÉ over his published earnings.

The scandal resulted in the suspension of RTÉ’s Director General Dee Forbes, who has since resigned from her role.

Speaking to RTÉ News at the protest, Sinéad said: “I feel very let down as a staff member, but I feel very let down for the public.”

“The public that we ask every day: ‘Can we come into your house? Can we interview you?’,” Sinéad continued.

“And we feel very betrayed and I think it’s important to show today that we won’t accept this, we want RTÉ to reform, so that this doesn’t happen again.”

Siún Ní Dhuinn, who works with RTÉ Digital, said: “I’m protesting because I’m disappointed and I’m angry. Like the public, the staff feel the same. We’ve been let down by senior management, by the board, by the exec. So we’re here to protest that and we want better standards for the public which we’re serving every day.”

Drivetime researcher Fiona Donnellan said: “I think we need way more transparency in the organisation. Staff feel really betrayed by what’s been revealed over the last six days and we want answers.