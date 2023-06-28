RTÉ’s Interim Deputy Director General addresses rumours Ryan Tubridy left The Late Late Show in anticipation of payment scandal

RTÉ’s Interim Deputy Director General has addressed rumours that Ryan Tubridy left The Late Late Show in anticipation of the payment scandal.

In March, the presenter announced his shock departure from RTÉ’s flagship programme after 14 years at the helm.

Just weeks after he hosted his final episode of the late night talk show, the broadcaster was plunged into chaos when it was revealed that their highest-paid presenter’s earnings were publicly understated by €345,000 over the last six years.

The issue was identified during a routine audit of RTÉ’s 2022 accounts, prompting an independent review of the matter.

Last Thursday, the RTÉ Board issued an apology over the error, and later Ryan also apologised for not questioning RTÉ over his published earnings.

The scandal resulted in the suspension of RTÉ’s Director General Dee Forbes, who has since resigned from her role.

Members of RTÉ’s board and executive arrived at Leinster House on Wednesday to provide evidence to the joint committee on tourism, culture, arts, sport and media.

During the meeting, Adrian claimed that to his knowledge, Ryan’s decision to leave The Late Late Show had no correlation to the payment scandal.

Meanwhile, when John Brady TD asked for clarity on the presenter’s contract, the Interim Deputy Director General said the contract he was on, which covered both TV and radio, concluded on May 31, and that he had been in the process to negotiate a new radio contract which has since been paused.

It came just hours after Chair of RTÉ Siún Ní Raghllaigh confirmed Ryan did not receive an exit fee upon his departure from The Late Late Show.