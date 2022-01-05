RTÉ’s Evanne Ní Chuilinn welcomes third child after fertility struggle

Evanne Ní Chuilinn has welcomed her third child with her husband Brian Fitzsimons.

The RTÉ Sport presenter shared the exciting news on social media, by sharing a snap of their newborn son.

She wrote: “He’s here and he’s perfect. Our little 10 pound 4 ounce buster arrived after lunch today Jan 4th – by far the most emotional arrival, after such a long journey.”

🤍 He’s here and he’s perfect 🤍 Our little 10 pound 4 ounce buster arrived after lunch today Jan 4th – by far the most emotional arrival, after such a long journey. We are just so so happy and grateful. Teidí Dermot Fitzsimons, fáilte romhat, grá mo chroí 💫 pic.twitter.com/dIEWck5HQu — Evanne Ní Chuilinn (@EvanneNiC) January 4, 2022

“We are just so so happy and grateful. Teidí Dermot Fitzsimons, fáilte romhat, grá mo chroí,” she added.

Evanne, who is already mum to son Séimí, 9, and Péigí, 6, announced her pregnancy last summer, after undergoing IVF.

The 40-year-old decided to seek fertility treatment after they spent three years trying for another baby with no luck.

Speaking to the RTÉ Guide at the time, she said: “We’re delighted. It’s been a long road.”

“People are shocked when I tell them because I think they make assumptions when you have a nine and a six-year-old, that you’re done.”

“Thankfully IVF worked first time. It’s disheartening each month when it doesn’t happen for you and people don’t really talk about it.”

“Everyone has a journey with that stuff and this has been ours.”