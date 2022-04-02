RTÉ viewers shocked by Ryan Tubridy’s singing voice after Michael Bublé duet

RTÉ viewers were shocked by Ryan Tubridy’s singing voice on Friday night, as he performed alongside Michael Bublé.

The Canadian crooner was a guest on this week’s Late Late Show, and joined Ryan for a duet of Frank Sinatra’s hit song You Make Me Feel so Young.

It’s safe to say viewers were surprised by the presenter’s vocal talents, and took to Twitter to praise his singing voice.

One viewer wrote: “@MichaelBuble could have a new duet partner! We never knew you could sing Ryan! Gig in Vicar St or Point Theatre on the cards?”

Another tweeted: “Ryan can sing!! 👌👏.”

Ahead of The Late Late Show on Friday, Ryan admitted he was nervous about this week’s episode.

Speaking on his RTÉ Radio 1 show, he said: “Michael Bublé is in town already, I was chatting to him briefly yesterday and he is in flying form…”

“The talk of getting a duet together for me at some point is going. That made me sleep about two hours last night at the thought of it…”

“A bit like the Leaving Cert, the thought of me with that man and his amazing voice and then my talk-sing-dad-few drinks in voice doesn’t compute.”

“There is considerable pressure being put on me. I’m climbing a mountain tomorrow! I can’t be making a fool of myself and Bublé tonight!”

“Hopefully we’ll get a couple of tunes going tonight and it’s all live, which is the beauty of it.”