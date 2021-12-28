RTÉ viewers react to ‘outstanding’ Christmas special of The Tommy Tiernan Show

The Tommy Tiernan Show returned to RTÉ on Monday night for a Christmas special.

The premise of the popular Irish chat show is that host Tommy Tiernan and his audience have no idea who the guests on the night will be until they walk out onto the stage.

The guests for the Christmas special were singer-songwriter John Spillane, the Religions Department and Chair of Equality Board at UCC Amanullah De Sondy, and civil rights leader Bernadette McAliskey.

Here's another reason not to move from the sofa this Festive season! The Tommy Tiernan Show returns for a Christmas special TONIGHT at 9.25pm on @RTEOne

Hope you are all having a great Christmas break. pic.twitter.com/rsWfAkqvZX — Tommy Tiernan (@Tommedian) December 27, 2021

The show was a huge hit with viewers, who took to Twitter to react to the latest episode of the chat show.

One fan wrote: “Ya gotta love The Tommy Tiernan Show and the magic he brings out of his guests”, while a second penned: “This Tommy Tiernan tonight is just outstanding. Worth a re-watch if you’ve missed it.”

Another viewer tweeted: “The Tommy Tiernan Show is the greatest thing that @rte have ever made, & I make that statement based on over 40 years of watching Irish TV!”

Ya gotta love The Tommy Tiernan Show and the magic he brings out of his guests. — David Gilna (@irishplaywright) December 27, 2021

The Tommy Tiernan Show is the greatest thing that @rte have ever made, & I make that statement based on over 40 years of watching Irish TV!#GiveTommyTheLateLate #TheGOAT — LiveScore Ciarraí (@livescorekerry) December 27, 2021

This Tommy Tiernan tonight is just outstanding. Worth a re-watch if you've missed it. 👏👏 — Conor Leeson (@conorleeson) December 27, 2021

Tommy Tiernan is the best thing on Irish television still.

And John Spillane is a lovely man, would love to buy him a pint some day. — Shane McHugh (@smchugh38) December 27, 2021