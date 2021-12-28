Ad
RTÉ viewers react to ‘outstanding’ Christmas special of The Tommy Tiernan Show

The Tommy Tiernan Show returned to RTÉ on Monday night for a Christmas special.

The premise of the popular Irish chat show is that host Tommy Tiernan and his audience have no idea who the guests on the night will be until they walk out onto the stage.

The guests for the Christmas special were singer-songwriter John Spillane, the Religions Department and Chair of Equality Board at UCC Amanullah De Sondy, and civil rights leader Bernadette McAliskey.

The show was a huge hit with viewers, who took to Twitter to react to the latest episode of the chat show.

One fan wrote: “Ya gotta love The Tommy Tiernan Show and the magic he brings out of his guests”, while a second penned: “This Tommy Tiernan tonight is just outstanding. Worth a re-watch if you’ve missed it.”

Another viewer tweeted: “The Tommy Tiernan Show is the greatest thing that @rte have ever made, & I make that statement based on over 40 years of watching Irish TV!”

Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

