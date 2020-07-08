RTÉ to air Late Late Toy Show special this summer

RTÉ has announced that they will air a Late Late Toy Show special later this month.

Fans of the iconic programme will be brought down memory lane, as they look back on some of the show’s top performances over the years.

The one-off summer special will also give viewers a chance to sing along to some of their favourite Toy Show tunes at home, as lyrics for each song will appear across the screen.

Ryan Tubridy commented: “Given how crazy it has been in the last few months, and how the rain seems to be winning the battle against the sun for summer skies of late, we thought it was time to brighten up the TV and have a look back at The Late Late Toy Shows of yesteryear.”

“I hope that all the children, who are tall and small, who are young and old, can sit back, get the popcorn out on Sunday, July 19th, sing along, laugh, and enjoy,” he added.

Stand-out performances from children featured on The Late Late Toy Show include The Cup Song, Hit The Diff, the ABBA Megamix, Symphony, Old Town Road, and When I Grow Up.

The show’s incredible opening numbers from over the years will also appear in the special.

The Late Late Toy Show Sing Along will air on RTÉ One on Sunday, July 19th at 6.30pm.

On the latest episode of Goss Chats, Ali Ryan sits down with Selling Sunset’s Christine Quinn, who reveals the real drama between the women on the show, and how she battled coronavirus on her wedding day.

#GossChats is sponsored by top Irish aesthetic clinic Haus of JeJuve, which is now back open for bookings.