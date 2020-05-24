RTÉ teases Fair City comeback

Fans of the soap are dying to know when it will return

RTÉ has teased when Fair City will be back on screens, after the coronavirus pandemic paused filming of the show.

Fans of the soap will be happy to know that Carrigstown could be back on TV sooner than you think, after the last episode aired on April 12th.

The soap shut down production in March and the last episode of the hit programme aired on April 12.

Now an RTÉ spokesperson has said fans “would know more towards the end of the week”, according to the Irish Mail on Sunday.

The representative added that writers have been “very busy” since lockdown began and have been working on new storylines. They also added that the soap will “look a little different” when it comes back, as cast and crew will have to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Over 2,000 fans of the show have signed an online petition to show old episodes while they eagerly await the soap’s return.

On this week’s episode of the Gosscast Ali and Kendra talk about Ben Foden and wife Jackie’s dramatic birth, Kylie and Drake rumours and Lana Del Rey’s controversial statement.