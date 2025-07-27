RTE struggles with €58m loss in licence fees

According to recent data from the Department of Culture, Communications, and Sport, RTE has lost almost €58 million in TV licence revenue since the aftermath of the Ryan Tubridy payments controversy.

Government sources have described the decline as “the real cost of the collapse in public trust” in the national broadcaster.

The scale of the loss is said to have dwarfed the RTE controversies, including €2.2 million lost on Toy Show the Musical, the €3.3 million in executive exit packages and the €345,000 in undisclosed payments made to Ryan Tubridy.

RTÉ was plunged into chaos in the summer of 2023 when it was revealed that Ryan’s salary had been understated by €345k over six years.

This led to the presenter signing off from The Late Late Show after 14 years, with Patrick Kielty taking over.

The department’s statistics contrast the July 2021–June 2023 first-time sales and renewals of TV licenses (which cost €160 annually) with the July 2023–June 2025 first-time sales and renewals following the payment scandal in mid-2023.

From July 2021 to June 2023, RTE’s licence revenue totalled €306 million.

In the next two years, that amount decreased by €58.4 million to €247.6 million. License transactions decreased by over 365,000 throughout that period, from 1,912,500 to 1,547,357.

An Post, which is responsible for collecting the fee, said the decrease stemmed from a range of factors, and acknowledged: “The RTE payments issue has also had an impact on TV licence sales and renewals.”

Both shifting media consumption and increased eligibility for free licenses under the Department of Social Protection (DSP) are contributing to the loss by reducing the pool of possible license holders.

An Post stated: “An ever-increasing number of people are entitled to a DSP free licence. Just under half of the database is now made up of addresses either entitled to free licences or listed as having ‘no TV’.”

Speaking to The Sunday Times, Kevin Bakhurst welcomed the recent uptick in payments of TV licences, but stressed the need for long-term stability.

“We remain grateful to the vast majority of the audience who have paid their TV licences and are encouraged by the recent increase in the number paying compared to last year,” he said.

“We have made very significant changes to the way RTE is run and will continue to do everything we can to demonstrate to licence fee payers that for around €3 a week, they are getting great programmes and content across TV, radio and online — and receiving value for money.”

“It is incredibly important that we now have multi-annual funding for three years. That allows us to deliver the ambitious strategy, plan programmes and commission them over that period.”