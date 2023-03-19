RTÉ stars ‘waiting by their phones’ as bosses make decision on Ryan Tubridy’s Late Late Show replacement

Top RTÉ stars are reportedly waiting by their phones, as bosses try to make a decision on Ryan Tubridy’s Late Late Show replacement.

The popular presenter announced earlier this week that he will host his final Late Late Show on May 26th.

Claire Byrne, Miriam O’Callaghan, Brendan O’Connor and Sarah McInerney have all been tipped to take over from Ryan.

An insider has since told The Irish Sun on Sunday: “The suspense for them will be awful. Their careers will be on hold.”

“They will be on the phone all weekend to their agents, who in turn, will be trying to sound out RTÉ management to see if they are in with a chance of getting Ryan Tubridy’s job.”

“Claire would seem the obvious and safest choice but with ratings for the Late Late declining, maybe RTÉ think they need to take a risk?”

The source continued: “Sarah McInerney did a great job hosting the St Patrick’s Day coverage last Friday, that makes her another serious contender.”

“Brendan O’Connor is a very charming, intelligent man. He can do light and shade. The last series of Brendan’s Saturday night chat show was overtaking the Late Late Show before he was cruelly axed to make way for Ray D’Arcy.”

“It’s possible Miriam could do the Late Late for three years and then hand it onto a younger woman host like Angela [Scanlon] or Sarah McInerney who RTE might not think is ready yet.”

Ryan, who has presented the talk show for 14 years, will host his final The Late Late Show on Friday, May 26 on RTÉ One. The TV personality will continue to present his radio show on RTÉ Radio 1 on weekday mornings from 9am to 10am.