RTÉ star Sinead Kennedy reveals she has picked out baby names

The presenter is expecting her first child with her husband Conor Kirwan

Sinead Kennedy has revealed she has picked out baby names.

The RTÉ presenter and her husband Conor Kirwan announced their pregnancy in December, and are due to welcome the newborn in March.

Although the couple have decided not to find out the gender of their first child until they are born, they have names for both sexes “ready to go”.

Speaking to RSVP Live, Sinead said: “We decided not to because we feel fortunate to be in the position we are in and we are delighted.”

“I will be happy either way and all anybody wants is a healthy, happy baby.”

“We have names for both sexes so we are ready to go!”

Sinead opened up about fertility and pregnancy, saying: “I think people are far more honest, open and accepting of the negative stories.”

“But I do see from friends, colleagues, peers and people I follow online that people who are honest still get a lot stick which I find disappointing.”

“Everyone’s experience is their own and nobody should be telling them how they should be expressing themselves when it comes to their personal experience.”

“I don’t see the need to censor someone in that regard. If you are having a bad time, you should be able to see that you are having a bad time because there are no doubt multiple people who are going to be able to relate to that.”

“There is a lovely feeling of community in the knowledge that you are not alone and not everything is going to be perfect all of the time.”

“It is normal to feel overwhelmed and it is normal to feel like this is all getting on top of you.”

Speaking about her family in Cork, the presenter said: “My mam, my dad and my sister all live in Cork and I have a great group of friends that I don’t obviously see.”

“A few of them are moms already and I know they are at the other end of a phone call if I need anything.”

“I am really fortunate to be honest and there is something really nice about living close to your mom when you are pregnant.”

“I am in good hands if anything was to happen and they will give Conor a call.”

The 37-year-old revealed how her co-host Marty Whelan reacted to the news, telling the publication: “I rang him to tell him my news because he is part of my close circle and I wouldn’t have him finding out any other way.”

“He was absolutely gorgeous about it, wishing me and Conor all the best and telling us we are in for the best time of our lives. We have a very close relationship and we get on very well.”

“Marty is a sweetheart, I haven’t seen him since the summertime when I was working in Donnybrook. We always stay in touch, even during the summer when we are normally off air from Winning Streak.”