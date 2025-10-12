RTÉ star Kieran Cuddihy ‘tipped’ for future Late Late Show host gig following Liveline shake-up

RTÉ star Kieran Cuddihy has been “tipped” for a future Late Late Show host gig following the Liveline shake-up.

After he was announced to be replacing Joe Duffy on Liveline, reports have speculated that he could be destined for the Late Late Show in the future.

Confirming Kieran’s new role, RTÉ said: “As Liveline celebrates 40 years on air, Kieran Cuddihy will take the helm each day from 1.45 pm, getting to the heart of the discussions that truly matter to the people of Ireland.”

Following the announcement, a senior RTÉ source told The Irish Sun: “You’ll definitely see him on television on RTE at some stage.”

They said: “We have not heard of a specific show laid out for him yet, but I would not be one bit surprised if he ends up hosting the Late Late Show in the future.”

“He is good on radio and on television. The viewers like him. You can be damn sure we will find a television outlet for him.”

The top personalities in broadcasting are accustomed to working on multiple platforms; Joe Duffy, for example, did both Liveline and his television program The Meaning of Life.

In the past, Claire Byrne balanced her work on TV and radio, while Gay Byrne and Ryan Tubridy both hosted the Late Late Show and did radio appearances.

Just hours after he was announced as the new host, the Newstalk presenter was announced as a guest for Friday night’s Late Late Show.

However, a spokesperson for RTÉ later said: “Kieran Cuddihy is unable to be a guest on The Late Late Show to be broadcast tonight.”

According to the Irish Independent, Newstalk (Kieran’s current employer) is arguing that he is still under contract, and therefore cannot promote his new gig on RTE.

The publication claims that “Newstalk has sent legal letters to RTÉ and Cuddihy this afternoon in relation to the matter”.

Kieran was announced as Joe Duffy’s permanent replacement last week, as RTÉ Radio 1 confirmed a major shakeup to their weekday schedule following the shock departure of Ray D’Arcy on Thursday.

The new weekday schedule introduces new presenters, new programmes, and revised time-slots – including two new hosts of Drivetime, replacing Sarah McInerney and Cormac Ó hEadhra.

The all-new Today with David McCullagh will start each day at 9am with a sharp, accessible take on the day’s top stories and news developments as they happen, with a variety of regular features including consumer advice, health & wellbeing, music, culture, science & technology and much more.

The slot has been helmed by Claire Byrne since 2020, but she’s since confirmed a move to Newstalk in 2026.