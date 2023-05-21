RTÉ star Emer O’Neill announces she’s expecting her third child

Emer O’Neill has announced she’s expecting her third child.

The RTÉ Today Show star took to Instagram to share the exciting news with her followers, posting sweet snaps of her cradling her baby bump.

She captioned the post: “Baby ONeill #3 coming this September 🥰”

A host of famous faces took to the comment section to congratulate Emer on her pregnancy.

Presenter Laura Whitmore wrote: “Congrats ❤️”

Singer Erica Cody commented: “Delighted for you!!❤️” and Virgin Media star Zara King wrote: “Emer! 🥰 Congratulations ♥️♥️♥️”

Emer and her husband Séan O’Neill are already parents to two children – a son named Ky and a daughter called Sunny Rae.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ☘︎︎ ᗴᗰᗴᖇ O’ᑎᗴIᒪᒪ☘︎︎ (@emeroneill14)