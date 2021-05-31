RTÉ star Des Cahill announces he’s become a grandad in sweet post

Des Cahill has announced he’s become a grandad in a sweet post.

The 62-year-old shared the exciting news via Twitter on Monday, revealing his daughter Amy welcomed a baby boy today.

The sports commentator wrote: “So I became a GRANDAD today!”

😀So I became a GRANDAD today!

I can't visit him or his fantastic mother, but I've already decided my ambition is that when he rocks up to Coppers in 18 or 19 years, the lads on the door will say "Go ahead – your Grandad is inside!" Well done Amy, & thanks to staff in @_TheNMH 👶 pic.twitter.com/6LQhW1K70x — Des Cahill (@sportsdes) May 31, 2021

“I can’t visit him or his fantastic mother, but I’ve already decided my ambition is that when he rocks up to Coppers in 18 or 19 years, the lads on the door will say ‘Go ahead – your Grandad is inside!'”

“Well done Amy, & thanks to staff in @_TheNMH,” he added.

Des and his wife Caroline share two children – Amy and Paul.

