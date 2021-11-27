RTÉ shares how much the Late Late Toy Show Appeal has raised so far

RTÉ has shared how much The Late Late Toy Show Appeal has raised so far.

The dedicated fund will be used to support children’s charities across the country, and the money will be distributed by The Community Foundation for Ireland.

As of 1.30pm on Saturday, the appeal has raised over €4.7 million for charity, with donations still being made across the globe.

A spokesperson for RTÉ said: “Last night’s Late Late Toy Show proved to a roaring success in more ways than one.”

“Generous audience members have donated just over €4.7 million to the RTÉ Toy Show Appeal and money continues to come in from around the globe.”

RTÉ also confirmed a generous pledge from the co-founder of Revolut, Vlad Yatsenko, after the app experienced technical difficulties during the show on Friday night.

The spokesperson continued: “One of the ways to donate was via the Revolut app, which temporarily experienced an outage of services.”

“As a gesture of goodwill and support, Revolut co-founder Vlad Yatsenko early on Saturday morning pledged to match any donations made from 3am on Saturday 27th to midnight Sunday 28th November up to a maximum level of €1 million Euro. He also made a personal pledge to donate €100,000 to the Appeal.

Their statement concluded: “The RTÉ Toy Show Appeal in partnership with The Community Foundation for Ireland helped over 600,000 children and family members across the island of Ireland last year, and the ambition is that with the help of audiences and Revolut customers they will help thousands more children in the year ahead.”

You can make a donation to The Late Late Toy Show Appeal via the Revolut app, or else through the RTÉ website here.

