RTÉ release this year’s St. Patrick’s Day schedule

The parade is going virtual for a second year due to the pandemic

RTÉ have released this year’s St. Patrick’s Day schedule.

With the parade being cancelled for a second year in a row due to the pandemic, the #RTEVirtualParade is back.

To mark the national holiday, a range of entertaining and engaging programmes will be broadcast on the day, including a Today show special with Dáithí Ó Sé and Maura Derrane.

Guests include Daniel and Majella O’Donnell, astronaut Chris Hadfield, Fr. Brian D’Arcy and Mary McAleese, as well as musical performances from Irish singers Una Healy, Mundy and Soulé.

The virtual audience will be given the chance to win one of 18 staycation giveaways, and the winner of the RTÉ Eye on Nature competition will also be revealed.

At 5:35pm, animated short film The Wireman will debut on RTÉ One, telling the story about when electricity was first brought to rural Ireland.

Baz Ashmawy will present A St. Patrick’s Festival Celebration on RTÉ One at 6:30pm, celebrating culture and creativity.

There will be performance from Soulé, an Orchestra performance from Galway, a short film from award-winning performer Mark Smith, and a poem from spoken word artist Stephen James Smith.

There will also be a special performance from the Hot House Flowers, as well as a drone show from across the skies over Dublin.

Ryan Tubridy will host The Late Late Show St Patrick’s Day Special which will be broadcast on Wednesday, March 17, featuring Irish music from across the globe.

The show will also include a very special dedication to a recipient who “represents the very best of the Irish spirit”.

Exclusive to RTÉ Player, Jarlath Regan’s first stand-up special ‘Notions Eleven’ recorded live at Vicar Street will land just in time for St Patrick’s Day, and will be available to watch worldwide.

The documentary ‘Becoming Irish’ will also joined the Player on March 17, following three people on an Irish citizenship journey.

On the radio, Marty Morrissey will present two hours of conversation, music, and entertainment from 9am on RTÉ Radio 1.

Ruth Smith will delve into the Irish music scene on the streets of London with ‘London’s Broadways’ from 2pm.

Ray Cuddihy will explore the themes of Irish folk and traditional music through to contemporary hip-hop and beyond on ‘Mise Freshin’ at 4pm.

Also, on St Patrick’s Day a special edition of the Irish-language podcast Beo ar Éigean will be broadcast on RTÉ Radio 1.

Marty Whelan will be joined by some Irish musical friends to celebrate St Patrick’s Day on Lyric FM.

Later that afternoon, soprano Ailish Tynan and tenor Robin Tritschler will unite for a special concert in London’s Wigmore Hall in honour of St. Patrick’s Day.

The performance will be live-streamed on Lyric Facebook and on RTE.ie/culture and broadcast on The Full Score with Liz Nolan on March 18 at 1pm.

On Radió na Gaeltachta on Tuesday, March 16, marching bands will be in studio with Michelle Nic Grianna on Barrscéalta.

St Patrick’s Day Mass will be broadcast live from St Eunan’s Cathedral in Letterkenny at 11am on RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta, celebrated by Bishop Alan McGuckian.

There will be a special programme commemorating the Lispole Ambush on 22 March 1921 on An Saol ó Dheas after the midday news, and at 5 pm there’ll be a programme about the traditions and lore surrounding St Patrick.

Over on RTÉ Gold will be counting down the Top 100 Irish albums of all time from 11am on St Patrick’s Day, while some of the country’s best-known comedians and celebs will appear on RTÉ 2FM throughout the day.

People all over Ireland and the globe will have the chance to join the celebrations this year’s St. Patrick’s Day and share their home-parade with the world, using the hashtag #RTEVirtualParade on their preferred social platform.

