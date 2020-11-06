RTÉ release Late Late Toy Show teaser – after Ryan Tubridy admits he was ‘nervous’ it would be cancelled

This year's Toy Show will take place on November 27th

RTÉ have released a Late Late Toy Show teaser, starring host Ryan Tubridy.

In a video posted on Instagram, the broadcaster wore a Christmas jumper as he said: “It’s been a very strange year, and that’s why this Christmas is so important.”

“It’s also why this year’s Late Late Toy Show is possibly the most important of all time.”

Ryan reassured kids at home: “We’re going to be singing, we’re going to be dancing, we’re going to be playing with toys, and we’re going to be having lots and lots of fun.”

“So we need you to gather together, join us, and let’s make Christmas, Christmas.”

RTÉ captioned the post: “Christmas is not cancelled! Yeah, we went there, we used the C word.”

“Gather together (just within your own household or online of course!) and join us as we get ready for possibly the most important Toy Show ever.”

The news comes after Ryan recently admitted he was “nervous” the Late Late Toy Show would be cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

After RTÉ axed plans for Joe Duffy to host his Christmas Eve broadcast of Liveline from Grafton Street this year, the chat show host feared the Toy Show might not go ahead.

Speaking on his RTÉ Radio 1 show, Ryan said: “I did get a little nervous when I saw in the paper today that they’ve cancelled Joe Duffy’s Christmas Eve Liveline and I thought, ‘Are they going to come after the Toy Show too? You can’t do that.’”

“So we’ll have to get barbed wire. We’re going to build a wall, a toy wall, it’s going to be made of marshmallows and beanbags and cushions and I’m going to put it around.”

“So if anyone tries to come and get it I’ll be standing there at the gate like one of those wizards in Lord of the Rings going, ‘You shall not pass!’ and I will protect it.”

“But I did get a little nervous, I’ll be honest with you,” Ryan confessed.

The Late Late Toy Show is set to air on RTÉ One on Friday, November 27.

But due to the coronavirus pandemic, the programme will be filmed without a studio audience.