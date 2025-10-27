RTÉ radio host Oliver Callan’s firm records HUGE boost in profits following busy year

RTÉ Radio host Oliver Callan’s firm has recorded a huge boost in profits following a busy year of replacing the slot Ryan Tubridy once hosted.

According to new accounts filed, the County Monaghan man’s Catchy Title Ltd, the company recorded post-tax profits of €92,173 last year, according to the Irish Independent.

The figure is more than double the post-tax profits of €40,670 recorded in 2023.

The 44-year-old signed a two-year contract in January 2024, earning €150,000 annually, to host the one-hour 9am show on RTÉ Radio 1, which was formerly hosted by Ryan Tubridy.

At the time, Oliver said: “The main reason there was no negotiations was because I don’t use an agent. I am my own agent.”

“I do use a lawyer. And he’s very good lawyer. He’s a media contracts lawyer. So that was the kind of the gist of it … There wasn’t any new wrangling. That would have taken time.”

However, the host has been so popular with listeners that RTÉ executives have doubled the duration of the show to two hours on Radio 1 and recently announced that it will now air at 11 a.m. as part of a schedule change.

According to the most recent JNLR data from August, the Oliver Callan Show has 354,000 daily listeners, up 18,000 over the previous year.

In addition to the money he receives from his radio hosting appearances on RTE, the radio host also makes money from stand-up comedy and his own RTE productions.