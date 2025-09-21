RTÉ presenter ties the knot in gorgeous destination wedding

RTÉ sports presenter Valerie Wheeler tied the knot in a gorgeous destination wedding during the week.

The presenter married her long-term partner, Gavin Young, in Portugal, with a beautiful beach wedding.

Sharing snaps from the celebrations, Valerie simply wrote: “18.09.25 🤍”

Fellow Irish stars congratulated the pair, as Louise Cantillon wrote: “Ah! Go hálainn, comhghairdeas ollmhór 💗💗💗xx,” and Niamh de Brun wrote: “Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️”

Her partner Gavin also shared some sweet snaps of the pair, as he joked: “Found my forever caddy.”

The pair announced they were engaged in January 2024, with Gavin getting down on one knee at the top of the Rockefeller Centre.

In January 2024, Valerie shared a picture of herself grinning next to her new fiancé, wearing a stunning solitaire ring.

She sweetly captioned the post: “A rock on top of the rock💍

03-01-2024❤️”

In another post, she thanked her followers for the sweet messages, writing: “Thank You😍💍 For the messages, cards, gifts & love you have shown us over the past week. It really has been a magical time for us both. A trip of a lifetime🇺🇲❤️”

