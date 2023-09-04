RTÉ open applications for The Late Late Toy Show

Applications for The Late Late Toy Show 2023 are now open.

This year’s show will be as magical as ever and its team of elves are on the hunt for the next Toy Show superstars as they open applications for child performers and toy demonstrators from all corners of the island.

They want to meet the best of Ireland’s young singers, dancers, musicians, performers, and toy connoisseurs.

Host of The Late Late Toy Show 2023, Patrick Kielty said: “Many moons ago in Dundrum, Co Down this cheeky monkey had a Christmas jumper, a John Denver haircut and a dream.”

”But never in his wildest did he think that one day, he’d host The Late Late Toy Show.”

“Today we start the search for this year’s dreamers – the next generation of Toy Show superheroes. So, if you think you have what it takes to be part of this year’s Late Late Toy Show, we want to hear from YOU.”

”No matter who you are or where you’re from just tell us why you should be joining me for my very first Late Late Toy Show and, you never know, it might just happen.”

“Keep dreaming. And dream BIG. Because sometimes, dreams come true!”

Applications may be submitted to: www.rte.ie/latelate

The closing date for applications is October 1.