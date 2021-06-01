RTÉ open applications for Late Late Show tickets

The programme will return in September with a studio audience

RTÉ has opened applications for tickets to The Late Late Show.

The popular programme will return with a studio audience in September, but audience members must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

A notice on the RTÉ website reads: “At present for the Health and Safety of RTÉ staff and crew working on our live programmes, we are only accepting applications from people who will be fully vaccinated at the time of broadcast.”

“Proof of vaccination will be required for admission to TV Studios,” the notice continues.

“You must be over-18 to apply. RTÉ reserve the right of admission. Tickets are strictly non-transferable.”

Ad

To apply for tickets to The Late Late Show, you can fill out an application form here.