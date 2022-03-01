RTÉ newsreader Eileen Dunne to retire next year

Eileen Dunne has confirmed she will be retiring from RTÉ next year.

The newsreader, who has long presented the Nine O’Clock news, has worked at the national broadcaster for more than 40 years.

Speaking to RSVP Live, the 63-year-old said: “I think I am ready. I have been there for over 40 years and I feel like I have done my time.”

“I almost left when I was 60, because I could. I wouldn’t have had the full package but I could have left,” she explained.

“I am glad I didn’t though because I’m glad I worked through the pandemic. The pandemic taught me that I would be okay if I wasn’t working because I can structure my day.”

Eileen said she will miss her newsroom colleagues when she retires in 2023 at the age of 65, and said that while the job can be “dark at times”, the RTÉ staff “keep each other going”.

“I will miss the routine too but the way I am working at the moment is leading me into retirement,” she added.

“I do a week on and then one or two days the next week. I can have four or five days off at a time. When a big story breaks, no doubt I will wish I was in the middle of it, I am even like that when I am off.”

“People ask me what I am going to do and I say ‘nothing’. Well, nothing for a while anyway. Particularly post pandemic, there’s a lot of travelling to be done, a lot of life to live and people to see.”