RTÉ newsreader Eileen Dunne bids emotional farewell in final broadcast

Eileen Dunne bid an emotional farewell in her final broadcast on Friday evening.

The newsreader, who has long presented the Nine O’Clock news, has worked at the national broadcaster for more than 40 years.

Speaking on Friday’s show, she said: “Before we go, focal scoir; this is my final bulletin after 42 years working for this wonderful organisation and I’ve only ever been as good as the people behind me.”

“So, a few thank yous: to my family and early mentors who got me here and sustained me, to my wonderful newsroom colleagues, both in front of and behind the cameras.”

“Not to mention wardrobe and makeup and finally to you, the viewers. Thank you for your support, especially during those turbulent Covid years.”

“It’s been an honour and a privilege. See you on the other side,” Eileen concluded.

After over 40 years on air at RTÉ, senior newscaster Eileen Dunne has retired. The Nine O’Clock News presenter signed off from her final broadcast tonight, saying it has been ‘an honour and a privilege’ | Read: https://t.co/O5oDCeIT7D pic.twitter.com/hZctXi6KOb — RTÉ News (@rtenews) November 18, 2022

Earlier this year, Eileen revealed her plans to retire to RSVP Live, saying: “I think I am ready. I have been there for over 40 years and I feel like I have done my time.”

“I almost left when I was 60, because I could. I wouldn’t have had the full package but I could have left,” she explained.

“I am glad I didn’t though because I’m glad I worked through the pandemic. The pandemic taught me that I would be okay if I wasn’t working because I can structure my day.”

Eileen said she will miss her newsroom colleagues when she retires, and said that while the job can be “dark at times”, the RTÉ staff “keep each other going”.

“I will miss the routine too but the way I am working at the moment is leading me into retirement,” Eileen told the publication.

“I do a week on and then one or two days the next week. I can have four or five days off at a time. When a big story breaks, no doubt I will wish I was in the middle of it, I am even like that when I am off.”

“People ask me what I am going to do and I say ‘nothing’. Well, nothing for a while anyway. Particularly post pandemic, there’s a lot of travelling to be done, a lot of life to live and people to see.”