RTÉ launches new online dating show

The series will bring singletons together during the Coronavirus pandemic

RTÉ has announced a brand new RTÉ Player Original series, Love in Isolation, which will start on June 9.

Since lockdown and social distancing became the new normal, singles looking for love have had their pursuits put on hold – but some Irish people have been pursuing romance online.

Love In Isolation will focus on singletons from across the country as they search for love virtually during the coronavirus pandemic.

The series will be recorded in their homes via video chat.

“I felt quarantine was a great time to try new things and I thought why not go on an online dating show too,” 24-year-old contestant Savannah Nolan revealed.

The Dubliner opened up about her virtual date with a fellow singleton called Emmet.

“Emmet was all the things I’d asked for down to his green eyes! He was tall and athletic, driven, he had travelled and was really outgoing and good fun.”

“We got on really well and the date and conversation flowed, I was losing track of time. My friends would consider me to be loud and outrageous, but Emmet almost made me look boring.”

“We were both such high energy and it almost became a competition of who was the most fun and outrageous”.

