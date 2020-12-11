RTÉ launch brand new dating show amid the coronavirus pandemic

RTÉ has announced the launch of a brand new dating show, called Love is in the Air, which is landing on the RTÉ Player on December 13th.

The series will follow six couples, as they take their first dates outside in a socially distanced format – with locations including the Phoenix Park, Dun Laoghaire Pier and Lough Key Forest and Activity Park in Roscommon.

Love is in the Air will showcase the beauty of Ireland, and the reality of dating outdoors in Irish weather – so viewers can expect inside out brollies and some muddy falls.

Covid-19 has introduced a brand new way of dating in Ireland, as we’re no longer able to meet for a drink in the pub – but this series confirms it is always worth looking for love in the great outdoors.

All six Love is in the Air episodes will be available to stream on RTÉ Player from Sunday, December 13th.