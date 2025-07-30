RTÉ confirms Patrick Kielty’s future at The Late Late Show

RTÉ has confirmed Patrick Kielty’s future as the host of The Late Late Show, after publicly announcing that he is separating from his wife, Cat Deeley, after 13 years of marriage.

The broadcaster has stated that he will return as the host of the beloved nighttime talk show.

A spokesperson has said: “RTÉ looks forward to Patrick returning to the Late Late Show in September.”

According to The Irish Mirror, Patrick confirmed that he had signed a three-season deal with RTÉ.

The father-of-two also revealed that he would be covering all his own flight and accommodation expenses himself.

Confirming his salary of €250,000 per season, Patrick revealed he was due to receive an additional €20,000 to cover rehearsals and preparations.

Before his debut as the Late Late host, the 54-year-old shared: “I’m pleased to finally be able to share that I’ve signed a three-season deal to host The Late Late Show beginning this September.”

“I’m being paid €250,000 per 30-show season. If additional shows are requested by RTÉ, they’ll be paid on a pro-rata basis.”

“I’m also receiving a one-off payment of €20,000 to cover the pre-production and rehearsals from now to September.”

“The contract allows me to submit flight and accommodation expenses, but I’ve waived this. I’ve made it clear to RTE that I will be covering my own flights and accommodation costs.”

“I’ve also asked RTÉ to carbon offset my flights. I genuinely hope this helps clarify things going forward. I can’t wait to get started.”

Patrick married the This Morning presenter in September 2012, and the former couple share two boys.

In a joint statement to the PA news agency, they said: “We have taken the decision to end our marriage and are now separated. There is no other party involved.”

“We will continue to be united as loving parents to our children and would therefore kindly ask for our family privacy to be respected.”

“There will be no further comment,” they added.