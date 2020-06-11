RTÉ broadcaster Sharon Ní Bheoláin shuns ‘ice queen’ label

The broadcaster has opened up about how she is perceived in the media

Sharon Ní Bheoláin has shunned the “ice queen” label, as she opened up about how she’s perceived in the media.

Speaking to the RTÉ Guide, the newsreader said she rarely takes part in press interviews as she has “no requirement to be liked or loved by the public”.

She said: “I want, of course, to be considered competent and professional. I want viewers to think I provide an adequate service – they pay my wages, at the end of the day.”

“Do I want people to like me? It’s of no consequence. I want to be loved by those I love; my immediate circle of family, my few close friends and a handful of colleagues, for whom I have the highest regard. That’s all.”

“You know, this ice queen business is a load of baloney,” she continued. “Is it a male construct? Have you ever heard of an ice king? Do men get labelled cold or inscrutable?”

“Was that label given to me because I don’t curry favour with the media? I don’t play the game; do fashion shoots, the ‘at-home interviews’, therefore I am a stuck up ice queen, right?”

“Wrong; I am none of those things actually, I have nothing to gain by doing media,” she added.