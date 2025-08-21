RTÉ announces ‘revamped’ series of Ireland’s Fittest Family with THREE new coaches

RTÉ has confirmed the return of Ireland’s Fittest Family with some new faces joining the mix.

The news was announced as the broadcaster unveiled its upcoming slate for Autumn 2025 – Spring 2026 on Thursday morning.

The series will return with some brand-new coaches this year, including Paralympian Ellen Keane, former Dublin GAA star Michael Darragh MacAuley, and ex Ireland rugby player Andrew Trimble.

The new coaches will go up against veteran coaches Davy Fitzgerald, Anna Geary and Donncha O’Callaghan and their super-fit contestants in a newly revamped series.

While Sonia O’Sullivan appeared as a coach last season, it looks like she won’t be back for the next series.

Ellen is best known for being a Paralympic swimming champion, but she retired from the sport last year.

Meanwhile, Michael Darragh MacAuley has eight All-Ireland medals under his belt, and Andrew Trimble earned 70 caps for the Ireland national rugby team.

Longtime coach Anna previously teased there would be “big changes” to the show for season 13.

She told RTÉ Guide: “Never before has what is about to happen, happen on the show. Let me tell you, as a coach, I was more shocked than anybody.

“There are big changes, big twists, you’re going to see a changed format, new locations. Oh my God! It’s going to completely shake things up.”