RTÉ announces new Today show host during schedule launch

RTÉ announced a brand new Today show host during their autumn schedule launch this morning.

Emer O’Neill, formerly of Home School Hub, will join Dáithí Ó Sé and Maura Derrane when the programme returns to RTÉ One later this year.

The múinteoir is filling in for Sinéad Kennedy, while she’s on maternity leave.

The Irish/Nigerian presenter is best known as the P.E. teacher on RTÉ2’s Home School Hub.

Emer was among five guest presenters who temporarily replaced Sinéad on the Today show back in May.

The Bray native clearly impressed viewers, as she’s been invited back to host the show while Sinéad remains off air.