RTÉ announces new Commercial Director after early retirement of Geraldine O’Leary

RTÉ has announced that Gavin Deans is to take up the role of Commercial Director, leading RTÉ’s commercial division.

Mr Deans is replacing Geraldine O’Leary, who announced her early retirement from the role in July in wake of the RTÉ payments scandal.

As part of RTÉ’s permanent leadership team, Gavin will lead the development of a new commercial strategy for RTÉ, optimising revenues for reinvestment in public service media through an evolution of RTÉ’s revenue streams, markets, and strategic partnerships.

Gavin was formerly Managing Director of Media Central, Ireland’s largest media sales house, where he led and implemented commercial strategy across Media Central’s portfolio of radio stations, digital, events and sports businesses.

As a champion of client solutions, Gavin delivered a range of media firsts for key clients, including Heineken, Vodafone, Coca Cola and PWC. Formerly Sales Director for Communicorp, Gavin has extensive previous experience in print and digital media.

Gavin commented: “RTÉ holds a special place in Ireland’s media landscape. I am genuinely inspired by its commitment to delivering high-quality content and serving the needs of the public.

“At the same time, I understand the challenges that RTÉ and the media sector face. As I set about the task of evolving a best-in-class commercial strategy for Ireland’s national public service media, my focus, and that of my new colleagues in RTÉ, will be to deliver the maximum amount of revenue possible to safeguard RTÉ’s public service portfolio for current and future generations.”

Kevin Bakhurst, Director-General, added: “I am delighted to welcome Gavin to RTÉ and to the leadership team. As we prepare to deliver a new strategic vision for RTÉ, the role of our commercial division will be critical.

“As a dual-funded broadcaster, the monies we generate from our content is re-invested into the creation of new content. Commercial revenue will be an essential pillar of a sustainable RTÉ and, with his unparalleled experience as an innovator in the sector, I am confident that our excellent commercial team will have a leader that can drive results for RTÉ, and for the audiences we serve.”

Gavin will take up his role as Commercial Director in February 2024.

RTÉ was plunged into chaos back June, when it was revealed that Ryan Tubridy’s earnings had been publicly understated by €345,000 over the last six years.

The issue was identified during a routine audit of RTÉ’s 2022 accounts, prompting an independent review of the matter by auditing organisation Grant Thornton.

The RTÉ Board issued an apology over the error, and Ryan later apologised for not questioning RTÉ over his published earnings.

The scandal resulted in the resignation of a number of RTÉ’s key staff members – including former Director General Dee Forbes, and former Director of Strategy Rory Coveney.

RTÉ’s former Commercial Director Geraldine O’Leary later announced her early retirement.

After the broadcaster’s new Director-General Kevin Bakhurst announced the disbandment of the RTÉ Executive Board in wake of the payments scandal, Geraldine confirmed her departure from the organisation.

Geraldine said: “My career at RTÉ is a great source of pride and honour to me. Bringing my retirement forward by a number of weeks is not something I had anticipated. However, I recognise that a fresh leadership team, starting today, is vital as Kevin Bakhurst sets out to renew RTÉ, and I have agreed to facilitate that.”

“The talented Commercial Team at RTÉ will continue to co-operate fully with all requests for information. I would like to thank them, along with my industry colleagues and friends, past and present, who have shown me much needed support in recent weeks.”

“Over more than 40 years in the advertising industry, I have acted with integrity, and my positive reputation has been hard earned. I truly hope that this will be my legacy. I believe in the importance of public service broadcasting.

“And I am proud of the vital contribution that RTÉ’s commercial activities have played in sustaining public service media in our dual-funded system. I look forward to watching RTÉ recover and thrive under the stewardship of Kevin Bakhurst.”

Geraldine O’Leary joined RTÉ in 1997 as Manager Television Sales and was promoted to Director Sales and Marketing in 1999.

In 2003, she was appointed Commercial Director RTÉ Television.

She was appointed Group Head of Commercial RTÉ in January 2018 and was responsible for leading all of the divisional and cross-divisional commercial staff and operations at RTÉ.