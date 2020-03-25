RTÉ announces additional programming to keep the nation informed and entertained

RTÉ has announced additional new programmes and content to keep audiences in Ireland entertained and informed.

The broadcaster will be keeping key programmes and services on-air despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

In terms of education, RTÉ’s Home School Hub for primary students will be broadcast on RTÉ2 twice a day, and will be supported by online educational materials on RTÉ.ie and RTÉ Player.

They will also broadcast live from the Department of Health every Tuesday and Thursday evening at 7pm on RTÉ One, with latest developments and questions from viewers answered.

Health Correspondent @FergalBowers explains the change in rules for Covid-19 testing, which means patients will need to meet revised criteria to qualify in future | Read more: https://t.co/il87DBglcY pic.twitter.com/RS3pME7nzH — RTÉ News (@rtenews) March 25, 2020

RTÉ News will continue to cover breaking developments, on-air and online, while Prime Time and Claire Byrne Live will have the analysis of the crisis.

There will also be a podcast by David McCullagh as he speaks to leading Chinese Irish medical professionals.

Operation Covid Nation, with Kathryn Thomas and the Operation Transformation team, will be a special series to help people stay healthy in mind and body at this uncertain time.

And in response to the lack of sport during the COVID-19 pandemic, RTÉ is planning to relive a host of golden sporting moments, from unforgettable Olympic showdowns to the blood and thunder of All-Ireland final days.

The Late Late Show, The Today Show, and Nationwide will all continue to air for viewer’s entertainment, alongside reruns of some popular television shows – including Love Hate (all five seasons), Bachelors Walk, and Pure Mule.

Channel 4 series Derry Girls will also air for the first time on Irish television.

In addition, RTÉ Player will offer a range of binge-worthy box sets, and TV viewers can also enjoy some brand-new international drama – including the third series of Killing Eve, The Act with Golden Globe winning Patricia Arquette, Blue Bloods, and Grey’s Anatomy.

In a statement, RTÉ’s Director-General Dee Forbes said: “People at home and abroad are coming to RTÉ in huge numbers right now. Up-to-date news and information has rarely been so important and it remains a key priority in our schedules.”

“We’re also doing all we can to lighten the mood too, where possible, and to entertain people and families as we all develop new routines. We’re supporting virtual community initiatives that bring us together while we have to be apart, and we’re supporting teachers, children and parents through this uncertain period.”

“Mass and minority faith messages are available too.These are the first of what will be many changes to our schedules and services over the coming weeks. I want to assure audiences that RTÉ will be with you every day and every night, on the radio, on your phone, online and on your TV.”

“RTÉ is your national broadcaster and we will do all we can at this time of national crisis to keep audiences informed, entertained and connected,” she added.