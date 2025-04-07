RTÉ announce brand new series starring popular Love/Hate actor Tom Vaughan-Lawlor

RTÉ has announced a brand new series that will feature popular Love/Hate actor Tom Vaughan-Lawlor alongside a stellar cast.

The comedy-drama series is titled These Sacred Vows, and is written and directed by award-winning Irish screenwriter John Butler.

The series is about an Irish wedding in Spain; a week of day-drinking and chaotic nights where secret fears, jealousy and desire bubble to the surface.

Alongside Vaughan-Lawlor, the cast includes Justine Mitchell (Derry Girls, Smother), Jason O’Mara (Agents of SHIELD, The Man In The High Castle) and India Mullen (Normal People, Say Nothing).

The show starts production on location in Tenerife on Monday, April 7th.

The series opens the morning after the wedding, when the body of a priest is found floating face-down in the swimming pool of the young guests’ villa.

Over the course of six episodes, the action jumps back in time to revisit the key events of a wild previous week, each from the perspective of a different character.

Fr. Vincent is played by Tom Vaughan-Lawlor, mother-of-the-bride Sandra by Justine Mitchell, father-of-the-bride Jerry by Jason O’Mara.

The cast also includes Adam John Richardson (Vikings: Valhalla, The Dry), Tom Hanson (Brassic, The Outlaws), Jade Auguste (His Dark Materials, Trauma), Aaron Heffernan (Brassic, Femme) and Aoife Hinds (Normal People; Dune Prophecy). Also joining the cast are Irish comedians Shane Daniel Byrne and Catherine Bohart.

Executive Producers of These Sacred Vows are for RTÉ David Crean, Acting head of Drama and Dermot Horan Director of Acquisitions and Co-Productions; Rob Walpole and Rebecca O’Flanagan will produce for Treasure Entertainment; Cathy Payne and Simon Cox for Banijay Rights and Kate McColgan for Fís Éireann/Screen Ireland.

David Crean, Acting Head of Drama RTÉ said: “RTÉ is excited to bring John Butler’s brilliant new drama to screen. His story leaps of the page with life and fun and naughtiness and will be such a treat for Irish audiences in what is a big year for RTÉ drama . These Sacred Vows underlines RTÉ’s commitment to showcase the very best of Irish talent and deliver a range of fantastic local drama to audiences in Ireland.”

John Butler, who recently wrote and directed on three series of The Outlaws with Stephen Merchant for BBC One and Amazon Prime (winning an RTS award), added: “I love the idea of six films of the same style, all set in the same place on successive days, with each of those characters experiencing the madness of an Irish wedding very differently.

“Irish weddings are unique – and uniquely mad – and can be related to by everyone because (as with vermin) you’re never too far away from the looming spectre of Someone’s Big Day.”

Rebecca O’Flanagan and Rob Walpole for Treasure Entertainment said: “We are so happy to working with our collaborator and friend John Butler on this bitingly funny yet moving project. John is a master at combining the sublime with the ridiculous and never more so than in these beautifully crafted scripts.

“RTÉ have been enthusiastic supporters of this project from the very first verbal pitch; Screen Ireland have been long time supporters of our work with John; and to have Banijay on board across global distribution rounds out the finance beautifully. In front of the camera we have assembledour dream team of established talent and exciting fresh faces. We are so excited for this one.”

Simon Cox, EVP Content & Acquisitions, Banijay Rights: said: “With a stand-out script, acting line-up and creative team, These Sacred Vows is set to be the latest in a long line of hit TV dramas to hail from Ireland. We’re excited to build on our long term relationship with RTÉ as the international partner on this returnable drama, which we are presenting to the market later this year.”

Kate McColgan, Head of Television, Fís Éireann/ Screen Ireland added: “Screen Ireland is delighted to support the production of These Scared Vows. I would like to congratulate John Butler and the entire team at Treasure for creating a very clever, funny and compelling television series that will be destination viewing, not just for Irish audiences, but for those who love great TV around the world.

“Screen Ireland is very proud to have supported John Butler throughout his career and we look forward to Irish audiences seeing this major TV series on RTÉ next year.”

These Sacred Vows will air on RTÉ in 2026.