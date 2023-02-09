RTÉ 2FM stars celebrate boost in listeners in latest JNLR figures

RTÉ 2FM stars Jennifer Zamparelli, Doireann Garrihy, Donncha O’Callaghan and Carl Mullan are all celebrating a boost in listeners.

The JNLR results for the period January ’22 – December ’22 have been released, and they show that the station has a weekly reach figure of 674,000 of Adults 15+.

2FM Breakfast with Doireann, Donncha, and Carl has 129,000 listeners tuning in on weekday mornings (+5,000 BoB).

Carl and Donncha joined Doireann as hosts of 2FM Breakfast in May 2021, following the sudden departure of Eoghan McDermott.

Last year, the trio took home the award for Best Radio Show at The Gossies 2022, and they also won silver for their Entertainment Inserts at the IMRO Radio Awards.

Jennifer Zamparelli on 2FM also has a lot to celebrate following the release of the latest JNLR figures.

134,000 listeners tuned in to the Dancing with the Stars hosts popular show (+3,000 BoB).

Elsewhere in the report, The 2 Johnnies suffered a loss in listeners (-3,000 BoB), and Tracey Clifford lost 4,000 listeners BoB.

Dan Healy, Head of RTÉ Radio Strategy and RTÉ 2FM said: “We are very happy across the board at 2FM. We have a 11.1 % share of 15-34s currently, and lots of exciting things happening including a new weekend schedule coming soon.”

“The Breakfast Show – something we have been building on – looks like it’s going to be big going forward. Jennifer Zamparelli and The 2 Johnnies are performing really well for us too. Tracy Clifford is our music expert giving us a solid music show throughout.”

“I would be surprised if 2023 wasn’t strong for us, it’s all looking very positive.”