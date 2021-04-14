The couple got engaged in October last year

RTÉ 2fm presenter Carl Mullan expecting his first child with fiancée Aisling

Carl Mullan has announced he is expecting his first child with his fiancée Aisling.

The RTÉ 2FM presenter proposed to his longtime love in October last year, and shared their pregnancy news via Instagram.

Sharing a photo of the couple’s dog, Carl wrote: “Bit of news pals…New partner in crime for Angie… arriving this summer ❤️👶🤰 We’re absolutely BUZZING 😭❤️❤️❤️”.

Taking to the comment section, Irish influencer Rosie Connolly wrote: “Amazing news ❤️ congratulations 👏”

Presenter Doireann Garrihy commented: “The baby Birkenstock 😭😭❤️❤️🎉🎉👶🏼👶🏼”, while Keith Walsh penned: “No way!!! Unreal. Congrats!!!🎊”

Announcing his engagement to Aisling in October, Carl wrote: “Loved her since I was 11 and buzzing to let you all know she said yes ❤️❤️❤️”

