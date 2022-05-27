Roz Purcell urges people to ‘stop asking’ when she’s having kids in candid video

Roz Purcell has urged people to “stop asking” when she’s having kids.

In a candid video posted on Instagram, the 31-year-old admitted the “worst thing about hitting your 30s” is people questioning when you’re going to have a baby.

In the clip, the influencer can be seen lip syncing to audio that says: “I searched everywhere, I looked through hundreds of files, searched through my text messages, I even looked everywhere in my wardrobe. But I just couldn’t find where I asked for your opinion.”

Roz captioned the post: “You should really start thinking about having kids now. Worst thing about hitting your 30s is this question.”

“Unless you’re on about baby goats stop asking me,” she added.

Roz’s followers were quick to comment on the hilarious video, with one user saying: “Don’t listen to them! Had my first (and so far only) child at 37. So much scaremongering as women.”

While another commented: “Omg love this try hitting 40 lol.”

A third follower wrote: “Yes to this, constantly get asked drives me mad.”

The Tipperary native, who has been dating her boyfriend Zach Desmond since 2016, is known for sharing candid posts on social media.

Ahead of her 30th birthday in 2020, Roz shared an important message about the “shame” of not settling down.

In a post shared on Instagram, she wrote: “Growing up I always attached milestones to an age. My life & happiness to numbers.”

“As I approach 30 I realise how 1. I attached success to these events 2. How society effected my idea of age. The fear to not have settled down by a certain age, the shame of not owning a home or doing all these things before 30.”

“We all need to start normalising doing things at different times- getting married in your 40s, changing career in your 30s owning a house finally in your 50s or never!”

“Not feeling like you always need to fit into the same pair of jeans from your early 20s.”

“Realising not all these things are going to happen in the order you previously thought or may not even happen and that’s ok they don’t define a happy life,” the former model shared.

“I hadn’t really thought much about turning 30 next month- but everyones like ‘how do you feel about it, eh?'”

“Younger me may have seen it as a failure but I’ve had some hell of a ride so far without any of these things happen, maybe they will maybe they won’t but I won’t attach them to a number that’s for sure.”